Marfa Public Library announces Summer Reading contest winners

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa Public Library this week announced the winners of its Summer Reading program, which was themed “All About for Reading” to invoke train adventures.

The winners are:

Romeo Acosta-Fuentes (Pre-K) (2 years old)

Cy Watts (Children’s) (8 years old)

Giovanni Van Etten (Tween) (10 years old)

Dolores Maxwell (Teen) (15 years old)

Harrison Smith (Adult)

Participants earned points by reading and logging their progress — books, audiobooks, graphic novels and articles all counted, and being read to also counted for young children. Kids under 18 won a movie night in the library’s theater, where they get to choose the movie, date and guests while the library will provide snacks. The adult winner has won a Vitamix blender.