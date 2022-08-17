‘Best day of the year’: Marfa kids head back to school 

By Allegra Hobbs

MARFA — Early Thursday morning, just after sunrise, Marfa ISD Superintendent Oscar Aguero and Elementary Principal Amy White were ready to greet arriving students outside Marfa Elementary School. Smiling students stopped for high fives, a dance with Aguero, or to pose for back-to-school photos with law enforcement officers before heading to their first classes of the day.

“It’s the best day of the year,” said White as the school district’s youngest trickled through the doors.

Sisters Melony, Azul and Alexa Contreras were thrilled too. Fourth grader Azul and second-grader Alexa, decked out in matching outfits of pink tie-dye, said they were happy to be back from the summer break — Azul said she was excited to meet her teachers, while Alexa said she was looking forward to “having fun in the school.”

Fourth-grader Aubrey Ceniceros said she was “very excited” about her first day: “Because I’m going to meet all my friends.”

Though her favorite subject in school is art, Aubrey said her career aspirations are actually in the sciences. “I want to be a doctor because I want to help people,” she said.

Elementary-schoolers poured into the school cafeteria for breakfast, where their teachers stood by to oversee the ensuing commotion. The educators were ready to get back into the swing of things as well.

Jacqueline Hernandez, who teaches first grade, said she was excited to get back to a routine after the summer break — plus, she finds her job rewarding. “Working with kids and seeing them grow throughout the year — that’s the best part,” she said.