Big Bend Ranch Rodeo takes place in Alpine

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — The 2022 Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is now in the record books. The August 12-13 event was full of excitement, sportsmanship and suspense as the best cowboys from Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas showed off their skills. The rodeo continued the “2 go” format and the cowboys provided lots of excitement and entertainment for the spectators each evening.

The Veale Ranch/Allen Cattle team from Texas are the 2022 BBRR Champions. Besides cash and prizes, the team won an automatic bid to the Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championships held in November in Amarillo, Texas.

The Veale Ranch, from Aledo, Texas, and the Allen Cattle Company, from Friona, Texas, joined forces to compete in the 2022 BBRR. Veale Ranch, owned by PMB Land and Cattle and operated by John C. Brian, was established in 1935. The ranch is a cow/calf and stockers operation, and it brands a PMB. Allen Cattle is owned and operated by the Allen family and is also a cow/calf and stockers operation. Team members include John C. Brian as captain, Cutter McLain as bronc rider, Tanner Allen and Coy Speer.

Veale/Allen scored points in all five events, tying for first place in the Team Sorting and Wild Cow Milking.

The 2022 Top Hand Award went to Jayde Smith from the Circle M8 Land & Cattle Co. team. Winning the Apache Adams Top Horse Award was Metallic Outlaw, from the Wilson Cattle Co. team.

Placing second was the Muleshoe/Hatchet Ranch team, a cow/calf operation from Arizona. Placing third was Myrick Land & Cattle from Hart, Texas, and Union County, New Mexico, a cow/calf and yearling operation.

Full-house crowds were treated to lots of cowboy action each night.

The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is grateful for the support they have received the last 22 years from countless individuals and businesses in Alpine and beyond. They have already started planning for the 2023 Big Bend Ranch Rodeo, so mark your calendar for August 11-12, 2023. Do not miss the fun!