OBITUARY: Jose Maria Arredondo Valenzuela

Jose Maria Arredondo Valenzuela, 55, of Presidio, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Fort Stockton, TX.

A memorial service will be held on a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Eternity Funeral Home.

Jose Maria Arredondo was born in Mexico to Rosa Valenzuela and Ricardo Arredondo on June 7, 1967. He graduated from Presidio High School. He married the love of his life, Genoveva Martinez, on October 19, 1989, in Mexico. Jose worked as a welder for Union Pacific Railroad for numerous years.

Jose Arredondo is preceded in death by his mother Rosa Valenzuela and father Ricardo Arredondo.

Jose is survived by his wife Genoveva Martinez, daughter Diana Y. Martinez Arredondo, and grandson Luis Saul.

The family of Jose Arredondo wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to Focus Care Nursing Home, Pecos County Hospice Team, and all our friends and family who have had us in their thoughts and prayers.