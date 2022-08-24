Marfa city attorney arrested for driving while intoxicated

By Allegra Hobbs

MARFA — Marfa City Attorney and Jeff Davis County Attorney Teresa Todd was taken into custody in the early morning hours of August 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a guardrail on Highway 17.

Todd was driving towards Fort Davis around mile marker 452 — roughly two miles north of Marfa — at around 3:30 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the lead investigating agency on the case. Though the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene, the sheriff’s office then put out a call to DPS. No other vehicle was involved in the crash, per DPS.

The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office did not return multiple requests for comment by press time.

DPS is currently looking into several facilities where Todd had consumed alcohol prior to the crash — as of press time, a DPS spokesperson was unable to specify which facilities were being investigated.

Per DPS, Todd was charged with a first offense DWI, which is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, six months in jail and the loss of one’s driver’s license for a year.

When reached for comment by email, Todd expressed gratitude for those who responded to the crash and for those who have offered support in the aftermath.

“I’m so grateful to be alive and kicking after my accident,” said Todd. “I’m also grateful for the first responders and all of the folks who’ve reached out to me. Thank you all.”

Todd’s attorney, Liz Rogers, declined to comment further.

The matter of Todd’s employment as Marfa city attorney will be discussed, albeit behind closed doors, at the next regular city council meeting on Thursday, August 25. Council members will go into executive session “to deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, discipline, duties, or dismissal” of Todd, per a meeting agenda, before returning to open session to “take action as appropriate.” On the day of the crash, the City of Marfa shared a public statement on the city’s Facebook page addressing the incident and to “assure the community that we are responding.”