Marfa ISD to continue free and reduced-price meals

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– The Marfa Independent School District has announced it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information please contact the following person: Marfa Independent School District

Attention: Cynthia Hernandez, Child Nutrition Director

Marfa Independent School District Food Service Department, Robinson Cafeteria

PO Box T, 305 N. Gonzales St.

Marfa, TX

432-729-5500 ext. 1050

[email protected]