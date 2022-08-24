News

Marfa ISD to continue free and reduced-price meals

Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

August 24, 2022 452 PM

MARFA –– The Marfa Independent School District has announced it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information please contact the following person: Marfa Independent School District

Attention: Cynthia Hernandez, Child Nutrition Director
Marfa Independent School District Food Service Department, Robinson Cafeteria
PO Box T, 305 N. Gonzales St.
Marfa, TX
432-729-5500 ext. 1050
[email protected]

MISD marfa schools
Related

Construction on Presidio International Bridge stalled again

By Sam Karas

 

Newly-formed committee works to obtain funding for water infrastructure projects across Presidio County

By Mary Cantrell

 

Democratic candidate for Texas Railroad Commission scuffs up his boots in the Big Bend

By Sam Karas

 