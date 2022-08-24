OBITUARY: Robert “Bobby” Martinez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Our loving husband, “Jampa,” and friend, Robert “Bobby” Martinez of McAllen, Texas, and Alpine, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home on Friday, July 15, 2022, with his loving wife and family. Bobby was born on July 20, 1946, in Marfa, Texas, to Consuelo Rivera and Eliseo Martinez. Bobby was a devoted Catholic and a true Christian. Bobby met and married the love of his life, Patsy Rojo. They were married for 34 years.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial following the Rosary by Father Pablo Matta, Father Alfonso Coronado Sanchez and Father Victorino Loresca. Bobby will be laid to rest at a later date.

Bobby was a graduate of Marfa High School and attended pre-K through eighth grade at St. Mary’s Parochial School in which he was taught by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word. While in school, Bobby loved to play football, basketball and baseball. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and bled blue and gray.

Bobby held many accomplishments in his lifetime, those being the first Hispanic mayor of Marfa, Texas, Presidio County judge, Marfa city administrator and member of Marfa Lions Club. For the last 28 years of Bobby’s life, he and his beloved wife Patsy lived in McAllen, Texas, where Bobby worked as a customs broker for McAllen Foreign Trade Zone, Jimmy Santos Brokerage, Rio Grande, Camargo Bridge and Bernice Warren Brokerage.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patsy Martinez; daughters Benita Ann Razo and Sandra Houston; sons Adolfo Antonio Razo and Bobby Martinez; 18 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers: Rebecca Ann Razo, Benita Ann Razo, Vanessa Rae Sanchez, Brianna Lee Gonzalez and Selena

Fierro.

Honorary Pallbearers: Danny Rojo, Jr., Devon Rojo, Jaime Rojo, John Fellows, Eddie Barraza, Matthew Coleman and Ronnie Martinez.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine.