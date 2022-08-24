Submission deadline August 31 for Marfa Live Arts Beyond the Box competition

By By JD GARCIA — Marfa Live Arts

MARFA – Do you have a great idea stored in a drawer, something you’ve wanted to see produced for a while, a new version of an older idea or an outline of an idea you might want to share with an audience? There’s still time to submit your work to Marfa Live Arts’ Beyond the Box. But hurry! The submissions period is drawing to a close on Wednesday, August 31.

The competition is open to Presidio County and Ojinaga, Mexico, residents of all ages and experience levels, with the top three creators of theater, dance, music, sound, film or conceptual performance pieces receiving a $500 cash prize and having their work produced for stage by award-winning director José Prat.

The expansion of this year’s competition to open the scope of the contest to include genres other than playwriting, Marfa Live Arts Director Jennie Lyn Hamilton said, will allow for potential contributors to flex their creative muscles.

“There’s no idea that’s too large, too small or too far-fetched,” she said. “The impossible is possible, that’s the beautiful thing about live performance.”

Though Marfa Live Arts has seen an influx of work coming in, more is better, and Spanish- language works from Ojinaga are very welcomed. “Last year, we had some of the best work come out of Ojinaga,” Hamilton said. “Marfa Live Arts is very committed to keeping the tradition of Spanish language works of the area alive. When I was young, we would go watch theater groups coming out of Mexico that would pass through San Antonio. Marfa Live Arts would like to see that tradition revitalized.”

Being a part of such a show, she added, is also in her blood, as her Mexican ancestors were acrobats known as The Piña Troupe, who were experts on the teeter board in traveling circuses throughout North America.

Please submit your submissions via email to: [email protected] and visit www.marfalivearts.org for more information. Beyond the Box is sponsored by the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, Still Water Foundation and Texas Commission on the Arts.