Fall sports updates from Marfa ISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

Marfa Girls Cross-Country

The Lady Horns came running out the gate Saturday morning at the Crane Invitational Meet. The team hit personal records and top 20 performances for their opening meet of the season behind team leader and two-time state qualifying senior Aundrea Garcia. The veteran Garcia placed sixth place overall in Crane and finished with a 13:04.3 time ahead of Ava Flores (14th 13:57.1), Lesly Torres (17th 14:05.9), Emily Hernandez (28th 14:38), and Liani Salcido (38th 14:59). From the field of 108 runners and several AA to AAA schools, Marfa held its own and finished in second place at the end.

Marfa Volleyball

The Shorthorn volleyball squad was undeniably playing their best volleyball since their last few outings last Friday as they took down Presidio in three sets to one after an inspiring pre-game ceremony of the Great Comebacks. Hearing the story of the 1980-1981 State Runner-Up Marfa volleyball team truly motivated the Horns and brought out some of the best performances of the senior-led Shorthorn team, behind strong play by Alexis Gonzales and Aundrea Garcia, as the two seniors produced offensively and defensively in the match. Garcia was the team leader in digs and kept Presidio off balance with her serving game, with numerous short served aces. Gonzales played her most well rounded match of the season with back and front row attacks, a team high in aces, and several digs — but most significantly, Gonzales was the team’s vocal leader on the court for the Shorthorns. Ava Flores and Emily Hernandez were team leaders in assists, second in digs.

Marfa Football

Although the rain and lightning did not ruin the Friday night lights home opener at Martin Field for the Shorthorns, the Sanderson Eagles did rain on the Shorthorn’s parade with a 0-47 win over Marfa via mercy rule. Derrick Campos and Jaden Nunez put up strong rushing numbers against Sanderson and were leaders in rushing and receiving yards, but the team was unable to break into the end zone before the mercy rule came into effect. Quarterback Alejandro Rodriguez commanded the team’s offense behind senior lineman Nathan Pena and opened up several opportunities for the Shorthorns but could not reach the end zone for a score.

Upcoming Events: