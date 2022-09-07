Marfa Maid to host introduction to goat care, milking and home cheesemaking

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA –– Marfa Maid Dairy will hold a special workshop at their Grade A, licensed dairy in Marfa. They will offer a three-hour workshop on two different dates: Saturday, Sept. 17, and Oct. 1. These workshops will introduce interested participants to the basics of owning and caring for dairy goats, milking techniques, handling of fresh milk, and instruction on making two easy cheeses at home with recipes and resource information to take home. The workshop will be hands-on for the participants, allowing some petting time with the goats and finishing with a cheese tasting on the dairy porch.

There are two possible workshop dates. Sign up on bookeo.com/marfamaid. Tuition is $75. Participants should be at least 14 years old. For additional information or questions, go to marfamaid.com or reach out at [email protected]. Workshops are limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required to attend.