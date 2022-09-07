OBITUARY: Shelly Dawn Pearce

By Big Bend Sentinel

Shelly Dawn Pearce of Alpine, Texas, went to be with the lord August 29, 2022, at the age of 59. Shelly was born October 2, 1963, in Guyman, Oklahoma, to Jack and Patricia Smith.

Viewing for Shelly was held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Services for Shelly were held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Alpine, with burial following at Holy Angels Cemetery.

Those honoring the memory of Shelly by serving as pallbearers were Daniel Alvarado, Chris Perdue, Mark Bennette, Jeremiah Pearce, Matthew Pearce, Riley Smith, Weldon Pearce and Jeremy Pearce.

Shelly moved to Alpine, where she met the love of her life and husband, Paul Dewayne Pearce Jr., both later moving to Odessa, Texas, where they welcomed their first-born, Paul Pearce III, then later moving back to Alpine where they settled down and welcomed their last three kids, Weldon, Jeremy Pearce and Sarah Alvarado.

Shelly was loved by many and everyone she encountered with her loving smile, and beautiful, one-of-a-kind, welcoming personality. To many she was known as Mamma Shelly, and was especially known for her bean and cheese burritos. Shelly had the biggest heart of anyone in this world. She will be greatly missed by many.

Shelly is preceded in death by her loving mother, Patricia Smith, and loving daughter-in-law, Angelica Aguilar Pearce.

Shelly is survived by her husband of 39 years, Paul Dewayne Pearce Jr.; sons Paul, Weldon, and Jeremy Pearce; daughter Sarah Alvarado and husband Daniel Alvarado; brothers Michael, Riley Smith, and Daniel Celaya; her sister Carolyne Bennett; and her father Jack Smith and many uncles and aunts; her grandchildren Jeremiah, Miah, and Matthew Pearce, Colby and Chrystian Alvarado, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the entire Alpine community for all the love and support.

Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com