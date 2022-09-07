Presidio Multicultural Festival to be held this weekend

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — After months of hard work, the Presidio Convention and Visitors Bureau will be putting on their Multicultural Festival this Saturday, September 10. The event will kick off with a parade at 10 a.m. from the pool to Daly Park, where attendees will be treated to a full day’s lineup of entertainment including music, educational speakers and a wide variety of vendors.

Musical highlights include Roxy Foxy, Mariachi Santa Cruz, DJ Fully Maxxed, and the Damian Valenzuela Band. Marfa ISD’s Folklorico program will make a special appearance, and the Matachines — traditional dance groups that honor both Spanish Catholic and Indigenous traditions — from both Alpine and Presidio will perform.

The list of vendors is still being solidified, but the Pink Flamingo, Pineapple Baking Company, Big Buddha Bakery, Butch’s Brisket, Birreria OJ and Sotelo’s Gorditas will be just a few of the food purveyors. Presidio High School’s Art Club will be selling botanas, and Project Homeleaf will be selling cacti propagated from their downtown planter project.

There will be a number of speakers in between musical acts, including Jo Ann Rodriguez, Jumano Indian National Tribal Chair, who marshalled the Marfa Lights Parade this past weekend and educated locals about their Indigenous past. Big Border Productions — an Instagram page dedicated to Presidio history — will also give a presentation on curating local stories.

A special feature of Saturday’s festivities is a donation of educational panels from Fort Leaton about the Battle of Ojinaga to the Museo Regional de Ojinaga. Texas Parks and Wildlife had the panels put into storage because there wasn’t an immediate historical connection between the battle and the Fort, but local history buffs are hoping the exhibit will go to a good home and educate folks from around the region about their history.

There are no fees to enter the festival, though food and handicraft vendors will sell their wares at a premium — it’s advised to bring cash for smaller vendors who may not be set up for credit card payments. Locals are encouraged to sign up to march in the parade — the search for a grand marshal to lead the festivities is ongoing.