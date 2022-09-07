September 8: Letter to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

The Marfa Chamber of Commerce is beyond grateful for the incredible turnout at the 35th anniversary of the Marfa Lights Festival this past weekend. We had more fun than we could have imagined and are more grateful than ever to our community for showing up with friends and family, tearing up the dance floor (otherwise known as Highland Ave), and making the most of our weekend together. We are grateful to all who came before us to establish this important community tradition.

As always, it takes an effort from numerous individuals, organizations, and businesses to pull off such an important community event. Thanks are due to our volunteers, vendors, and amazing performers, the Jumano Indian Nation and everyone who participated in the parade, as well as Marfa Live Arts, Caitlynn Almance, and the Juice Joint Criminal actors. El Cosmico, Porter’s, Hotel Paisano, Big Bend Banks, Sarabia’s, Republic Services, Budweiser, L&F Distribution, photographer Sarah M. Vasquez, Cactus Liquors, Streamlines USA, Mijelium, Marfa Rentools, and Titan Productions went above and beyond in their service to this festival. We appreciate the assistance provided by the City of Marfa, TXDoT, AEP, the Marfa Volunteer Fire Department, Marfa PD and EMS, Presidio County, and the Sheriff’s Department. We also thank Marfa ISD, our Zumba instructors, Sul Ross Library and the Archives of the Big Bend, and the Big Bend Sentinel. We appreciate the individual efforts made by Junie Villarreal, Daniella Herrera-Grajeda, Larry Rivera, Elizabeth Gutierrez, Chuck Simpson, Julian Garcia, Dillon Orr, Omar Mediano, Ruben Jurado, Tim Johnson, Cielo Gabaldon, and Philip Boyd.

We would like to give special recognition to the members of the Chamber of Commerce, and sponsors for the 2022 Marfa Lights Festival. A full list of members and sponsors can be found on our website, marfachamberofcom merce.org

Most importantly, my personal heartfelt thanks to the Board of the Chamber of Commerce for their incredibly hard work and dedication to this event. Consuelo Chavez, Albert Dominguez, Audrey Herrera, Patrick Rivera, and Eddie and Virgie Pallarez, I could not be more proud of the work we do together. Thank you for all you do.