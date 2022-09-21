Fall sports updates from Marfa ISD athletic director 

By Linda Ojeda

Football

The Shorthorn football team traveled to Balmorhea Friday evening with hopes of putting together a string of scores against the state-ranked Bears on their home turf. Unfortunately, the Bears had other plans and prevented Marfa from breaking the goal line and made the evening a short outing due to a 0-60 mercy rule defeat. Marfa (1-3) looks to shake off the loss as they head into homecoming week to face Sierra Blanca at Martin Field with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff time and pregame ceremonies set for 6:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Lady Horns made light work of Balmorhea and Iraan this week on the road to get the team back on track and add more wins to their pre-district record.

Cross-Country

The girls cross-country team traveled to Lubbock this past weekend for a meet in which they competed against 13 other teams and earned third overall.