Fall sports updates from Marfa ISD athletic director 

From left: Lesly Torres, Ummi Chanez, Liani Salcido, Ava Flores, Emily Hernandez and Aundrea Garcia represent the Marfa Shorthorns at a cross-country meet in Lubbock last weekend. Photo courtesy of MISD Athletics.
By Linda Ojeda

September 21, 2022 350 PM

Football

The Shorthorn football team traveled to Balmorhea Friday evening with hopes of putting together a string of scores against the state-ranked Bears on their home turf. Unfortunately, the Bears had other plans and prevented Marfa from breaking the goal line and made the evening a short outing due to a 0-60 mercy rule defeat. Marfa (1-3) looks to shake off the loss as they head into homecoming week to face Sierra Blanca at Martin Field with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff time and pregame ceremonies set for 6:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Lady Horns made light work of Balmorhea and Iraan this week on the road to get the team back on track and add more wins to their pre-district record.

Cross-Country 

The girls cross-country team traveled to Lubbock this past weekend for a meet in which they competed against 13 other teams and earned third overall.

