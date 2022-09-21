Marfa ISD PTO seeking secret pals 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Independent School District Parent Teacher Organization is seeking volunteers willing to help with an appreciation initiative for district staff.

Volunteers will act as secret pals for one or more Marfa ISD staffers and will contribute monthly thank-you gifts starting in October. At the end of the school year, in May, secret pals will deliver their final gift and reveal their identities. Participants will receive an email the first week of October from Marfa PTO with a list of their chosen staff member’s favorite things, needs and wants.

Once a month secret pals will deliver something on, or off, the list to that staff member via the school’s front office or by mail to the school addressed to their staff member.

If you have any questions, email [email protected] To sign up to be a secret pal, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0e44afa722a4ffcf8-marfa