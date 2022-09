By Big Bend Sentinel

The Alpine Country Golf Club recently held the Magoo Par 3 Tournament and Abigail Jimenez of Midland, formally from Marfa, carded her first hole in one. The shot took place on the ninth hole from 122 yards using a 5-iron. The feat was witnessed by Frank Jimenez, Carlos Dominguez, Nancy McCormick, Lu Lara-Valdez and Robert Johnson.