OBITUARY: Lovick Clark Lindley

By Big Bend Sentinel

Lovick Clark Lindley, 85, died peacefully at his home in Midland on September 22. He was born in Pecos, Texas. Clark will be buried on Thursday, September 29 at 11:30 a.m., alongside his parents and among many Lindley family members at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple, Texas.

Clark was an accomplished man and one of integrity and philanthropy. He was all-state in debate–extemporaneous speaking, and received an academic scholarship from Stanford University as well as a master’s in Victorian literature from North Texas State University under the watchful guidance of Dr. J. Don Vann. Clark also worked in the capacity of State Bank Examiner, bank loan officer and oil lease operator. He served as president of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. His kindness and thoughtfulness toward others will be remembered.

Clark is survived by his brother, Harold Norman Lindley; life partner Tip Chesney; nephew Courtney Lindley; and cousins Dr. Neil Lindley, Dr. Gene Ray Lindley, Dianna Taite and Dr. Gary Herrick. Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Harold and Madge Lindley, and cherished nephew, Heath Lindley.

We thank LoShorn Dickson and Nancy Hernandez of Visiting Angels Midland and the nurses of Hospice of Midland for the many hours of loving care given to Clark. We extend special thanks to our caring neighbors on Windridge Circle and our dear friends Linnie McAdams, Christine Doyle and Dr. Won Bong.

In lieu of flowers, please acknowledge Clark by giving to a charity of your choice or Hospice of Midland.

Services are entrusted to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.