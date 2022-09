By Big Bend Sentinel

At the Bo Coffman meet from this past Saturday, we had well over 300 competitors.

The Varsity girls were runner-up. The Varsity boys and JV boys were team champions.

The middle school boys’ and girls’ teams were runner-up.

On behalf of the cross country teams and coaches, I want to thank all the volunteers that helped make this event a successful one.

Thank you for all your support!

Coach Samaniego