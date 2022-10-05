Alpine police search for driver after fatal hit-and-run

By Allegra Hobbs

ALPINE — The Alpine Police Department is continuing its search for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in September on West Highway 90.

On September 15 at around 1:45 a.m., the driver of an SUV struck Stephen Halsall of the United Kingdom as he was walking to the Hampton Inn at the underpass west of Alpine, according to Alpine Police Chief Darrell Losoya. Police received a call regarding the incident from the driver of a passing vehicle.

Emergent Ambulance Service transported Halsall to Big Bend Regional Medical Center; he was later flown to the University Medical Center in El Paso, where he passed away on September 25.

As of press time, police were still searching for the driver responsible. The Texas Department of Safety is helping with the investigation, said Losoya. The department is reviewing video footage in an attempt to locate the driver.