OBITUARY: John Weldon Ferguson Jr.

John Weldon Ferguson Jr. passed from this earth on Monday, October 3, at home in Garland, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Roseann; son John and wife Lucy; son Michael and wife Susan; daughter Julianne; grandchildren Molly Ferguson Rodriguez and husband Miguel Rodriguez, Walter Ferguson, Maxwell Ferguson, and Cora Ferguson; and great-granddaughter Camila Rose Rodriguez.

For many years, John was a reference librarian and college professor at Richland College. After retiring in 2003, John’s love of the outdoors was enhanced by hiking in almost every national park.

His love of live music took him to music festivals around the country. John was an avid supporter of live music in the Dallas area, especially at Deep Ellum Art Company and Granada Theater.

A celebration of John’s life will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Williams Memorial Chapel in Garland, Texas.

If you wish to make a memorial to John, please support live music and/or make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name.