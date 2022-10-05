Presidio ISD Updates: October 6, 2022

October 5, 2022 1027 PM
Presidio Band celebrates strong showing at Jazz All Region
Presidio Cross-Country results for the Alpine meet held on Oct. 1, 2022
PRESIDIO –– The varsity girls finished in seventh place with 149 points.
Liyah Reyna – Presidio – 6th – 14.14.17
Victoria Padilla – Presidio – 30th – 16.10.28
Khloe Olivas – Presidio – 35th – 16.38.72
Alexa Samaniego – Presidio – 36th -16.39.78
Sherlyn Herman – Presidio – 42nd – 16.54.90
Michelle Perez – Presidio – 46th – 17.05.34
Kimberly Madrid – Presidio – 48th – 17.13.44
The varsity boys finished in the runner up position with 57 points.
Eddie Flores – Presidio – 3rd – 19:09
Jesus Sanchez – Presidio – 7th – 20:23
Orion Pierre – Presidio – 9th – 20:51
Jose Dominguez – Presidio – 18th – 21:43
James Carrasco – Presidio – 20th – 21:50
Aldo Cortez – Presidio – 21st – 21:53
Maycol Rey – Presidio – 44th – 23:32
The JV boys finished as team champions with 51 points.
Gabriel Salazar – Presidio – 2nd – 23:02
Steven Bailon – Presidio – 4th – 23:18
Carlos Rivera – Presidio – 6th – 24:15
Deion Askew – Presidio – 10th – 24:30
Kelvin Valenzuela – Presidio – 29th – 30:31
The middle school girls finished in 8th place.
Violeta Hinojos – Presidio – 34th – 16.55.49
Jimena Sotelo – Presidio – 36th – 16.58.96
Melanie Martinez – Presidio – 58th – 17.43.08
Itzel Galindo – Presidio – 74th – 18.21.21
Vanessa Lara – Presidio – 135th – 22.13.55
The middle school boys finished in 4th place with 166 points.
Aidan Samaniego – Presidio – 8th – 14:01
Jose Bustamante – Presidio – 9th – 14:02
Kalel Olivas – Presidio – 39th – 15:37
Ivan Saenz – Presidio – 51st – 15:59
Ruben Galindo – Presidio – 59th – 16:11
Kaden McCall – Presidio – 75th – 16:30
Santiago Ramirez – Presidio – 77th – 16:38
Victor Carrasco – Presidio – 79th – 16:41
Dylan Aranda – Presidio – 86th – 16:53
Samuel Sanchez – Presidio – 96th – 17:09
Omar Moreno – Presidio – 134th – 21:46
Pedro Vasquez – Presidio – 136th – 22:25
Jose Ortiz – Presidio – 137th – 23:47