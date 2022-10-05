Presidio ISD Updates: October 6, 2022

By Big Bend Sentinel

Presidio Band celebrates strong showing at Jazz All Region

Three students from Presidio High School’s band competed on Sept 10, 2022 at Jim Ned High School in Tuscola, Texas. Senior Victoria Corrales qualified for the All Region Jazz Band Tenor Sax. Sophomores Jaeli Nuñez and Alejandro Contreras also entered the competition on drum set and trumpet, respectively.

Presidio Cross-Country results for the Alpine meet held on Oct. 1, 2022

PRESIDIO –– The varsity girls finished in seventh place with 149 points.

Liyah Reyna – Presidio – 6th – 14.14.17

Victoria Padilla – Presidio – 30th – 16.10.28

Khloe Olivas – Presidio – 35th – 16.38.72

Alexa Samaniego – Presidio – 36th -16.39.78

Sherlyn Herman – Presidio – 42nd – 16.54.90

Michelle Perez – Presidio – 46th – 17.05.34

Kimberly Madrid – Presidio – 48th – 17.13.44

The varsity boys finished in the runner up position with 57 points.

Eddie Flores – Presidio – 3rd – 19:09

Jesus Sanchez – Presidio – 7th – 20:23

Orion Pierre – Presidio – 9th – 20:51

Jose Dominguez – Presidio – 18th – 21:43

James Carrasco – Presidio – 20th – 21:50

Aldo Cortez – Presidio – 21st – 21:53

Maycol Rey – Presidio – 44th – 23:32

The JV boys finished as team champions with 51 points.

Gabriel Salazar – Presidio – 2nd – 23:02

Steven Bailon – Presidio – 4th – 23:18

Carlos Rivera – Presidio – 6th – 24:15

Deion Askew – Presidio – 10th – 24:30

Kelvin Valenzuela – Presidio – 29th – 30:31

The middle school girls finished in 8th place.

Violeta Hinojos – Presidio – 34th – 16.55.49

Jimena Sotelo – Presidio – 36th – 16.58.96

Melanie Martinez – Presidio – 58th – 17.43.08

Itzel Galindo – Presidio – 74th – 18.21.21

Vanessa Lara – Presidio – 135th – 22.13.55

The middle school boys finished in 4th place with 166 points.

Aidan Samaniego – Presidio – 8th – 14:01

Jose Bustamante – Presidio – 9th – 14:02

Kalel Olivas – Presidio – 39th – 15:37

Ivan Saenz – Presidio – 51st – 15:59

Ruben Galindo – Presidio – 59th – 16:11

Kaden McCall – Presidio – 75th – 16:30

Santiago Ramirez – Presidio – 77th – 16:38

Victor Carrasco – Presidio – 79th – 16:41

Dylan Aranda – Presidio – 86th – 16:53

Samuel Sanchez – Presidio – 96th – 17:09

Omar Moreno – Presidio – 134th – 21:46

Pedro Vasquez – Presidio – 136th – 22:25

Jose Ortiz – Presidio – 137th – 23:47