The Big Bend Sentinel’s Guide to Made in Marfa 2022

By Big Bend Sentinel

Chinati’s annual “Made in Marfa” event will be hosted at businesses and galleries around town on Friday, October 7 — though many of these spaces are open and hosting additional events through the weekend. A full listing of Made in Marfa participants will be made available on the Chinati Foundation website on Friday morning.

ART BLOCKS

109 W San Antonio Street — New kid on the block Art Blocks, an innovative gallery of NFT and algorithmically-generated artwork, will be open to the public for Chinati Weekend viewing on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BALLROOM MARFA

108 E San Antonio Street — A hub for Chinati Weekend activities, Ballroom will be hosting a number of events to celebrate the annual festivities and give visitors a last chance to see its latest exhibition, The Blessings of the Mystery. The show features work by Carolina Caycedo and David de Rozas, “emerg[ing] from multidisciplinary practices, which are centered around environmental justice, encounters between history and memory, and Indigenous rights and cosmologies.”

The exhibition will formally close on Sunday, October 9, with a final viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., last-chance viewers will have the opportunity to tour the exhibition with Texas Tech’s Land Arts of the American West program for additional insight and perspective.

BIG BEND COFFEE ROASTERS

510 W San Antonio Street — On Friday, Big Bend Coffee Roaster’s “Roaster Gallery” will be hosting the triumphant return of Howard Sherman. An opening of Sherman’s paintings is slated for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the work will remain on view in the gallery through November 30.

COCHINEAL

107 W San Antonio Street — The upscale eatery will be hosting a High Plains red wine tasting, paired with Was I Ever Really There?, an exhibition of new work by local artist LéAna Clifton.

CONVENIENCE WEST

1411 W San Antonio Street — West Texas barbecue from local cattle with a borderlands twist. Open to fuel your Chinati Weekend adventures Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. or until sold out.

DESERT VEIL

111 S Dean Street — This local linen collection and gallery will be hosting a collection of their “shade and shield” designs for purchase benefitting the Ruidosa Church restoration project on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Select pieces will be sold at the Chinati Visitors Center throughout the weekend, and downtown shoppers are welcome to visit the storefront Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DO RIGHT HALL / MONICA ABOUMRAD GALLERY

110 W Dallas Street — This Friday, the Monica Aboumrad Gallery will be hosting Celebrate Marfa, featuring artists Diego Matthai, Mauricio Mora and Sam Dwyer, with an opening reception slotted from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery will also be open to general viewing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibition will feature Todo & Nada, an exhibition by Mexico City artist Diego Matthai.

EUGENE BINDER

218 N Highland Street — World-renowned gallerist and longtime local Eugene Binder will be showing Zeke Williams’ Out of Bounds, featuring the artist’s polychromed wood reliefs of images taken in the Big Bend. The gallery will be open for extended hours on Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FRIENDS OF MARFA PUBLIC LIBRARY

115 E Oak Street — Friends of the Marfa Public Library present The (Book) Sale of the Century on Friday, October 7, from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with DJ sets by Calletana Vargas and Michael Camacho. All books have been donated by the Lannan Foundation.

GREASEWOOD GALLERY

Located inside the Hotel Paisano, 207 N Highland Street — Greasewood Gallery will host EcoMyths, an exhibition by Gage Brown, through the month of October. An opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

HEY, I LIKE IT HERE

Inside the Hotel St. George, 105 S Highland Avenue — The combination gallery-gift shop will be hosting an exhibition by local artist Christina Moser alongside a pop-up by Vada Fine Jewelry & Eyewear. The opening will be held on Friday starting at 6 p.m.

JEAN GOEHRING

213 S Dean Street — Goehring will be debuting some new mixed media work in his studio at the Lumberyard, right next door to an accompanying open studio by Marfa musician, carpenter and jack-of-all trades Pat Keesey. The opening will be hosted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and accompanied by a musical performance later in the evening from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

JEFF MARFA

107 N Dean Street — In time for its second Chinati Weekend, the offbeat gallery will host a series of works by Francesca DiMatteo, Jen Dwyer, Camella Ehlke, Lilah Freedland, Leah Guadagnoli, Pat Keesey and Laurie Olinder of “sculptural objects, both useful and not.” The opening of A Chair Itself will be hosted on Friday, October 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LESLEY VILLAREAL

700 W Waco Street — On Friday night, beloved local photographer and mastermind behind the postcard series “Marfa: Most Hated on Yelp” will be showing some of her work with a more loving spin. During the pandemic, Villareal took a series of portraits of Marfans on their porches — on Friday night, she’ll project those images in the gallery on a loop until 11 p.m.

MAINTENANT

1900 Rabbits Road, Antelope Hills (for guidance, directions are on Instagram @maintenantmarfa) — On Thursday, October 6, Maintenant Marfa will open Reflexion del Espiritu by Mexico-City artist Carlos Garcia-Noriega Bueno — his work will be on view Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Maintenant’s “Le Garage” will also be showing a number of works by local artists, including Matt Scobey, Natalie Melendez, Rob Mazurek, Randy Sanchez and Diana Simard.

MARFA ART SUPPLY

120 N Austin Street (in the alley behind Frama Coffee) — The local art supply purveyor will be open to shoppers through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As part of the annual Made in Marfa bonanza, the shop is offering a 20% discount on materials this Chinati Weekend.

MARFA BOOK COMPANY

300 South Kelly Street — Marfa Book Company will debut works by former Chinati Artist in Residence Magalie Guérin on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibition marks a departure from Guérin’s painting work — The Eaters features work in ceramic.

MARFA COFFEE COMPANY

317 W San Antonio Street — The upstart coffee roastery and retail shop will be open to bean-buyers and coffee-tasters all week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, co-owner Coleman Morris Goodman will have open shop hours for his side hustle, CMG Knives, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Folks are welcome to peek into our workshop and see where the magic happens,” Goodman said.

MARFA OPEN

102 S Plateau Street — Chinati Weekenders will have the chance to view work from the seventh annual Marfa Open Festival during the gallery’s regular hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s festival features Puerto Rican artist Efrén Calendaria’s new painting series Chihuahuan CMYK Desert. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of his work will go to Hurricane Fiona relief efforts.

MARFA PUBLIC RADIO

106 E San Antonio St — From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, your source for West Texas grooves and news will be throwing a block party in collaboration with Ballroom Marfa and the Marfa Studio of Arts.

MARFA STUDIO OF ARTS

106 E San Antonio Street — As part of the block party festivities co-hosted by Marfa Public Radio and Ballroom Marfa, the Marfa Studio of Arts will give party-goers the opportunity to view local musician and artist Rob Mazurek’s (((Scattered Amplitudes))), a show of “paintings and sculptural forms.” The gallery will be open during regular hours daily through the weekend (except for Sunday) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

MARFA WINE COMPANY

303 E El Paso Street — Stop in for a wide selection of by-the-glass and bottle offerings between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. this Friday.

OCOTILLO BOTANICA

115 N Highland Street — This one-stop shop for herbal remedies, crystals, tarot and more will be open for extended hours on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additional esoteric services and consultations can be found online at https://www.ocotillobotanica.com/.

PARA LLEVAR

107 N Dean Street — Former Chinati Artist in Residence Kate Merz will be making “ephemeral street drawings” outside neighboring JEFF gallery, followed by a showing of her Super 8 filmography on Friday, September 7, at 8 p.m. in the Cactus Garden at Para Llevar.

PROBLEM GALLERY

718 W Waco Street — This DIY exhibition of Marfa locals will bring together familiar names and up-and-comers: Adam Stacey, Brenden Cicoria, Cody Barber, Elena Hernandez-Peña, Harry Crofton, Jacqueline Zazueta, Mackenzie Goodman, Moritz Landgrebe, Tina Rivera and Zak Ziebell are all slated to show work. Chinati Weekenders are encouraged to come to the opening on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to pair multimedia artworks with pizza by Cloudy’s Bistro, but the gallery will also be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for viewing.

RULE GALLERY

204 E San Antonio Street — This Friday, Rule will host an exhibition with the artist Sandy Skoglund from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Skoglund will be giving an artist’s talk and walkthrough of her photographs and sculptures the following day (Saturday, October 8) starting at 1:30 p.m.

THE SENTINEL

209 W El Paso Street — Your source for independent local reporting will be hosting “Jumpsuits for Journalism,” a collaboration with local designer Anette Garbo. Ceramics darlings Whiskey + Clay will be hosting a pop-up on site as well. The combination restaurant, coffee shop and boutique will be open for coffee, lunch and other goodies all weekend from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with all proceeds going to fund journalism in West Texas.

STONE CIRCLE

Ranch Rd 1112 (across from Marfa Golf Course) — Toast the end of Chinati Weekend by watching the moon come up behind Stone Circle, Haroon Mirza’s tribute to ancient megaliths. Reserve a spot for the full moon viewing here: https://www.ballroommarfa.org/schedule-a-visit/ .

VELDT GALLERY

119 Highland Street — Local artist LéAna Clifton has made a name for herself with evocative abstract paintings depicting passing freight trains — the sound and sight that punctuates life in Marfa multiple times an hour. In her new series, “Was I Ever Really There?”, Clifton looks beyond the train “to consider the transformational effect on the places and people it passes through.”

WONDER SCHOOL

118 W Washington Street — The newly-minted West Texas “microschool” is hosting a Meatball Fundraiser on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $16, which includes smoked meatballs, caesar salad and a baguette courtesy of Easy Wind Catering Company.

WRONG STORE

110 Highland Street — This offbeat gallery and exhibition space will be hosting Sunshine Daydream on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring work by textile artist Rachel Comminos and ceramicist Gabo Martinez.