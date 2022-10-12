Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Presidio International, October 13

Jesus Hermosillo, Alejandro Alcantar and Luis Carlos Simental accept a certificate of appreciation from Carmen Elguezabal of the Presidio Public Library. Photo courtesy of Presidio Public Library.
Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

October 12, 2022 927 PM

Editor: 

The Presidio Public Library and volunteer Mrs. Haydee Hernandez hosted the 20th Annual Presidio Volunteer Fire Department reception on Monday, October 10 — the start of Fire Prevention Week. This week the Presidio Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a number of programs for local youth, including a tour of the fire department and a demonstration of the volunteers in action.

Ramon Rodriguez helped put together the ceremony, and the Presidio Public Library honored him as a student volunteer during our reception for his volunteer work in the community. He was presented a Citizenship Volunteer Award for his many contributions to Presidio through Project Homeleaf — in addition to the downtown planter project, he  was responsible for the Recycling Containers installed downtown and also keeping up with the Presidio Recycling Center. His contributions to the community of Presidio are many.

Signed, 

Carmen Elguezabal

Related

October 13 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

October 6 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

Our Water Matters

By Trey Gerfers

 