County Clerk candidate questionnaire

By Big Bend Sentinel

Democrat Incumbent Florcita Zubia, who is running unopposed, reintroduces herself to voters ahead of the November 8 General Election

1. Tell us about yourself. What experience will you bring to this role?

I was raised in Marfa. I attended school here in Marfa, I graduated Class of 2000. I have been with Presidio County for about 15 years. I started working for the Presidio County Clerk’s Office in January of 2007 when Virginia Pallarez took office. I worked full time from 2007 thru 2011 when my third child was born, me and my husband decided that it was best that I be at home with the kids. From 2011 thru June 2020 I continued to work with the clerk’s office in the Elections Department but as a part-time or seasonal worker as I call it. In June of 2020 I came back to the county as a full-time worker. Beginning of May 2021 my boss at the time, Virginia Pallarez, let us know that she would be retiring June 2, 2021. Commissioners Court would be taking applications to appoint someone for the position, as it is an unexpired term. And I went for it. I was appointed by the court June 3, 2021. I hope to continue to serve Presidio County for many more years to come.

2. What was one of the biggest challenges you faced during your first term as County Clerk and how did you overcome that challenge?

I think that the most challenging part of taking office has definitely been all the changes in the software and programs that we use on a daily basis. They ALL decided to change at the same time. It’s been a task to learn, especially everything evolving because of COVID.

3. Can you please provide updates on the issuing of birth and death certificates at the county-level since you took office?

I am now the birth and death registrar for Presidio County. If someone passed away in Presidio County and a family member needs a death certificate we can provide that in my office. As for birth records, we are still working on it. Hopefully that assistance will be set up soon. It’s taking a little longer than anticipated. When it is a set up, this will be something good for our county.

4. Is there anything else you wish to share?

I have people come up to me telling me that I have their support and prayers –– you do not know how much that means to me. Even though I do not have an opponent, I ask for the public’s continued support. I am very Blessed and Grateful.