Final football home game, tailgate to take place this Thursday 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Shorthorns football teams will play their last home game for the 2022 season this Thursday, with the junior high team kicking off at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m. against Fort Davis.

A tailgate party will take place before the game, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Afterwards, the school will recognize seniors in football, cheer and cross-country for their efforts and accomplishments this sports season in a ceremony at 6:45 p.m. and will recognize local first responders at 7 p.m. National Honor Society is organizing games, music, photo booth, face painting and more for families to participate in at the tailgate. The athletics booster club will run the concession stand.

“It’s just a time to encourage the community and families to come out and be a part of the school. Any opportunity that we can have for that positive engagement is what we’re looking for,” said High School principal Luane Porter.

Porter said honoring Marfa’s senior student athletes, who are months away from graduation and juggling a variety of activities from clubs to athletics to academics, is an important milestone.

“It’s kind of a two-edged sword in a small district. We have fewer opportunities, but our kids are able to participate in many things,” said Porter. “It’s just another way for our kids to be engaged in their academics and extracurricular makes them a more well-rounded person.”