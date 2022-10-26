Presidio Public Library hosts Halloween costume contest

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO — The Presidio Public Library capped off a month of spooky festivities this Wednesday with its annual Halloween costume contest. José Díaz-Miron and Raquel Williamson of the Consulate of Mexico and Glorisel Muñiz of the City of Presidio served as the judges. Prizes were awarded for funniest, most original and scariest costumes.

Librarian Carmen Elguezabal has been hosting the contest for over 20 years. She’s seen some memorable entries in her day — maybe her favorite of all time was a girl dressed as a box with flecks of cereal all over her face. “She was a cereal killer,” Elguezabal remembered with a laugh.

This weekend’s contest required contestants to register with a pumpkin nametag and parade around 3 times for judging. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” played in the background for the nostalgic parent crowd. A dozen kids showed up to strut their stuff, and everyone in attendance was provided with popcorn and candy.

Events like these are important for Elguezabal to introduce kids to the library as a fun community space that’s open to all. “We just want to promote the love of reading,” she said.

Oliver Breachman took home top prize in the “funniest” category for his Cowardly Lion impersonation. Amberly Uranga won “most original” for her spider costume, and Fernanda Hermosillo won “scariest” as Frankenstein.