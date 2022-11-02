OBITUARY: Jean Espy Everett (Nene)

By Big Bend Sentinel

Jean Espy Everett (Nene) — wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a friend and mentor to many — passed away peacefully on October 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. Jean was born on March 9, 1939, in Fort Davis, Texas, to Pansy and “Big” Jim Espy. She is survived by her husband Tommy Everett of Fort Davis; sister Pat Smith of Hobbs, New Mexico; sister Ann and Jim Duncan of Lake Whitney, Texas; and brother Jim and Sally Espy of Fort Davis. Jean is survived by her three children, Debby McIvor of Fort Davis; Rick McIvor of Fort Davis; and Scott McIvor and wife Julie of Fort Davis; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Jean was always busy with her children and all their activities as they were growing up, whether it be working on family ranches, football, basketball, stock shows, and any other activity they participated in. In the late 1980s, during the Big Bend Livestock Show, she ran into her old friend Tommy Everett and their 30-plus-year friendship and love story began. After they married in August 1989, they began their life together. They blended two families with Jean’s three children and Tommy’s children, Cody Bob Everett and wife Shana of Tarzan, Texas, and Connie Voss and her husband Skipper of Waco, Texas. In the mid-1990s the first grandchild arrived, Locke Ann McIvor of Fort Davis, and then came Hadley McIvor of Dallas; Mae McIvor of Portland, Oregon; Maverick McIvor of Abilene, Texas; Casey Voss of Waco, Texas; Jessi of Tarzan; and just recently the first great-grandchild, Rhodes Reed of Dallas. Jean and Tommy loved all their grandchildren and tried to attend every activity they could.

Jean lived a full life. She touched and blessed many with her teaching, coaching and jewelry fairs. She began her coaching career in Fort Stockton, then on to Marble Falls, Llano, Northern California, Presidio, Del Rio and then “retired” in Fort Stockton in 2001, and was also inducted into the Tennis Coach Hall of Fame in New Braunfels, Texas. She then began her jewelry business and traveled to arts and craft shows across the Southwest. Her love of tennis and coaching called her back and she began coaching tennis at the Fort Davis Independent School District and was actively coaching at 83 years old while still running her jewelry booth.

Jean was always dedicated to living life to its fullest. She loved making jewelry, cooking, canning, rodeos, stock shows, coaching, tennis, fishing and playing the slot machines. She was well known to have three slot machines going at once, and when fishing, three poles going at once. In youth, she loved rodeos, sports, and showing the Espys’ Rambouillet sheep. She later enjoyed showing sheep and steers with her kids and grandkids and placed at many of the major shows. She loved to cook, especially when she was cooking for others — birthdays were very special — and she loved making people their favorite desserts. There was always homemade fudge, divinity and caramel at every Christmas and Bloys Campmeeting. Spring and summer were spent canning and preserving everything she could find from every fruit tree in the area. You may have found her in your backyard picking fruit, in the middle of a local ranch harvesting apples off a tree, or plucking a few of the Davis Mountain wild cherries off of the side of the road. She passed on her love of and her skills for all these things to her kids, grandchildren as well as many others.

Anyone who met her never forgot her. We, her family, can’t say how many times we have randomly met someone that she has touched. In everything she did she loved her family, her friends, her community, and she had a tremendous faith in God. She put her heart and soul into everything she did, 120%. She will be missed by many.

In celebration of Jean Espy Everett’s (Nene) life there will be a memorial service at the Fort Davis High School Tennis Courts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1. The graveside will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Lunch will be served at Fort Davis Baptist Church for those who would like to visit with the family. While flowers are appreciated, memorials can be made in her honor to the Fort Davis FFA, Jeff Davis County 4-H Club or the FDISD Tennis program.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: Mobile Mortician of Texas web page at www.mmoftexas.com or our Facebook page.

