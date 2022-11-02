Sports updates from MISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

Football

The Shorthorn Stampede fell short Thursday night in their district home game against Fort Davis, 14-64, but the team came out with two consecutive scores in the second half to avoid the shutout. Marfa’s go-to running back, Derrick Campos, powered through the Indians’ defensive line behind Shorthorn blockers Nathan Pena, Diego Jurado, and Andru Bentley. Zach Wilson put Campos into striking distance after leaping over Fort Davis defenders for a 35 yard reception, followed by a few short out routes to lead all Horns in reception yards. Freshman trio Manny Dominguez, Alejandro Rodriguez and Darren Campos had several solo tackles and assisted tackles for stops, resulting in lost yardage for the Indians.

The Shorthorns will play tonight, against Buena Vista, in Imperial, Texas. JH Horns start at 5:30 p.m. and varsity kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

The bi-district championship trophy returns to Marfa for a second straight year thanks to a sweeping victory over Balmorhea Tuesday night by the Lady Horns. Everything was going the team’s way against the Bears with kills, aces, blocks and passes happening methodically for the Horns. Front row attacks by Ummi Chanez, Raven Martinez, Alexis Gonzales, Maryfer Martinez and Lesly Torres simply overpowered the Bears at every angle, while Emily Hernandez, Ava Flores and Aundrea Garcia set up attackers for points at an almost 90% success rate, which is a team best for the season. Charlize Martinez and Loretta Rivera each had one kill for Marfa. Making their playoff debut, alongside Flores and Martinez, were fellow freshmen Amaya Gomez and Kayla Vasquez and sophomore Janaya Villa.

Second-year head coach, Priscila Serrano, stated that she was proud of her team’s performance and hopes this win will give them momentum heading into tonight’s area round game against Klondike. The Cougars come in as the number one team in their district and a first-round bye in the UIL playoffs. At the helm, Serrano’s teams have brought Marfa two straight first-round gold trophies, and look to add an area round trophy as well. Serrano stated the support by Marfa’s Maniacs boosted the team’s confidence and was thankful to Coach Alferez for driving the spirit bus. The Shorthorns will face Klondike at Rankin with a 6 p.m. start. Admission is $2 students $3 adults.

Cross-country runs Saturday

If anyone asked these runners back in June how far away the UIL State Championship Meet was, Marfa’s cross-country girls might have responded, “It’s hundreds and hundreds of miles away!” The team dedicated itself to weight lifting and running and running and running since the first day of Marfa ISD’s strength and conditioning workouts. The team has since accumulated over 350 miles during their training these last five months and team members stated they were too disappointed about missing a state qualification at the end of the 2021 season to not commit to making their hard work pay off heading into their final year as Shorthorn runners. Under the veteran leadership of Aundrea Garcia and Ummi Chanez, both of whom have been individual state qualifiers for three plus years, they knew this year would be THE YEAR. The team has consistently had their number three runner in the form of freshman Ava Flores, and a 4th-6th finish in Emily Hernandez, Liani Salcido and Lesly Torres.

Three-time state qualifier Garcia said at a recent school interview that she’s running more confidently than ever before and is running with a sense of excitement. “It feels amazing that we finally made it as a team and I’m proud of my teammates for making school history. It’s even nicer that it’s happening my senior year, and I believe we can place as a team. I’ve ran at the state meet before. This time, I’m there to make a statement.”

2021 State medalist Chanez stated she looks forward to this weekend’s meet and is excited to run out of the starting box with a full team. “My experiences running the state course have prepared me mentally and physically, and now I’m determined to place higher than in all years past. We’ve worked hard as a team to get to this point. I’m grateful for one last chance to run with my teammates and am ready to leave everything on the course.”

Good Luck at State, Lady Shorthorns Cross-Country!