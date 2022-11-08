Marfa ISD’s $57 million bond proposal for new K-12 school rejected by voters

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Independent School District’s $57 million bond initiative for a new K-12 campus and other district-wide improvements has been rejected by local voters, with 507 voting against and 280 voting for the proposal in the November 8 General Election.

In a statement, Superintendent Oscar Aguero expressed disappointment with the outcome and pledged to continue working towards campus improvements.

“The community has spoken. It is not the message we had hoped for, but you have our pledge that Marfa ISD will continue to provide a high quality education for our students,” said Aguero. “Our facility challenges will not disappear, and the Board of Trustees and I will reconvene and come up with another plan to address these issues. Thank you for making your voice heard.”

If passed, the bond initiative would have raised property taxes to fund a new K-12 campus, a career and technology addition to the high school, and additional renovations. School board members and staff had argued that a new campus would address safety concerns and costly structural issues with the existing buildings. Skeptics had raised concerns about the hefty price tag amidst inflation and financial strain, and the school’s declining enrollment rate.