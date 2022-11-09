NFT Art Gallery Art Blocks to host second annual open house this weekend 

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — Art Blocks, a generative NFT platform which operates a gallery space in central Marfa, will host their second annual open house event this weekend from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13 at their location on 109 W. San Antonio.

Events are free and open to the public. The schedule of events, which can be found on Art Blocks’ website, includes an opening reception for perceive () an exhibition put on by guest curators — which will be on view until spring 2023 — a panel featuring NFT artists, collectors, curators and engineers as well as a cocktail gathering at the Marfa Spirit Co. featuring a special surprise, and a backyard cookout.

“This is really a community celebration for us, for our Art Blocks community, and then for anybody, it’s free and open to the public,” said Art Blocks chief marketing officer Hannah Siegel-Gardener. “It’s really just an open invitation to find out more about Art Blocks and experience what people love about this kind of art.”

perceive(), the fourth NFT exhibition to occur in the house, curated by Art Blocks community members 0xTechno, Plutonium. F, and proper, will be divided into three sections, with each curator programming their own space within a gallery room. The artworks selected highlight the diversity of generative projects released on the Art Blocks platform over the past two years.

Saturday’s panel conversations at Art Blocks will involve NFT artists and collectors as well as those working to archive the digital creations. In addition to a perceive() exhibition-focused panel, another will take place on the futuristic capabilities and implications of generative technology. A final talk will revolve around a new project titled friendship bracelet, which Art Blocks launched recently, that pairs creative coding with a spectrum of embroidery colors.

Siegel-Gardener said last year the event attracted around 300 individuals. This year, event organizers were expecting a significantly higher turnout, with all Airbnbs in the tri-county area booked out and 600 individuals responding to a survey stating they planned to attend.

Glitch Marfa, a new “analog gallery for internet objects,” located in downtown Marfa on 108 East El Paso Street, will also host a number of community events and exhibitions throughout Art Blocks open house weekend. To view the schedule, visit their website at glitchmarfa.com/

For more information on Art Blocks programming, visit info.artblocks.io/spectrum/open-house-weekend