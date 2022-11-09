November 10 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Editor:

Words cannot express how grateful I am to GOD, to my husband, to my family, and to the good people of this county. You have allowed me to serve as an elected official for the past 30 years and I am very humbled by that. I have been able to meet many wonderful people who have taught me so much. I have been able to do things I never would have dreamed of. Along with the great, there have also been some tumultuous times, but I have no regrets. I feel truly blessed! I appreciate all the support and encouragement I continue to receive and especially to those who consider it an admirable thing to be very sure of your own moral code and not waver from that. It has been an honor to serve as the first woman Justice of the Peace, and first woman County Judge in the history of Presidio County. I can remember starting out as Texas Highway Patrol Secretary in 1989, and I will always be grateful to Mike Campbell who gave me the opportunity that opened other doors. My relationships with agencies within and outside of



Presidio County have been outstanding, and this community is honored to have such professionals in the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, Presidio County Jail, and all other Presidio County Offices as well as other superb public agencies throughout the state. I will now be able to spend more time with my family, particularly my grandson who is growing faster by the day. Although I will remain in office till the end of year, I want to take this opportunity to thank my staff, Carina “Kari” Nunez for her support and outstanding work. Life changes very fast, I look forward to new discoveries and new adventures!



Thank you Presidio County!

Cinderela Guevara

Presidio County Judge

Sergeant, U.S. Army

Editor:

As a child I learned several ‘’life lessons,’’ as all children do. I learned from playing games — sports games, card games, board games and even video games — that there will be a winner and there will be a loser. I have lost many times at many games, sometimes even in real life. At no time, though, did I say that the games were stolen from me or refuse to recognize the winners or fail to congratulate them. That’s the way I was brought up.

Can you imagine the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans or even the University of Texas Longhorns refusing to abide by the decision at the end of a football game? That would be ludicrous and would make me angry and maybe you as well. How could they be so stupid and callous as to act that way? Don’t they have the strength of character it takes to lose with dignity and respect? Of course they do, because it’s happened to them before.

In fact, it’s happened to just about everyone in the entire world one time or another. So, I ask you at this time in our country, remember your childhood ‘’life lessons,’’ and if you lose, so be it. There is absolutely no shame in losing. Yes, it’s uncomfortable and maybe makes you angry, but if your character is strong you will be able to handle it.

This year is a midterm election year, and we have some folks running for offices around the country who think that the last election was stolen. After reams of information to the contrary they still offer no proof but scream and shout that the election was stolen anyway. There have been over 60 court rulings to the effect that the election was NOT stolen, yet they still espouse their unproven notion. Why? Maybe it’s because their character is weak. Maybe it’s because they have forgotten or have intended to forgo the ‘’life lessons’’ that should have been learned as a child.

I don’t think that I would want any elected official to behave this way. How could they do a good job with that kind of attitude? Truth is, they cannot.

The election will be over by the time this article is printed, so I have to hope that y’all have voted for the person whose character is strong and is willing to do the hard work of governing ALL, not just the folks that voted for them.

Thanks for listening,

Karen Cantrell

Alpine, TX

November 8, 2022

The voters of Presidio County have spoken. My opponent captured the winning vote by a wide margin. Accordingly, I wish to congratulate her on her win. Moreover, I wish her success in her next four years as the county treasurer.

David Chavez

Dear Editor,

As the Democratic Party of Presidio County, we are so thankful to each and every person who came out to vote. Together as a community, we kept Presidio County vibrantly, resoundingly Democrat this election. Heartfelt appreciation and congratulations to all voters, candidates, volunteers, election workers, and others who made it happen. Mr. County Judge-Elect Jose Portillo, Mrs. Treasurer-Elect Frances Garcia, and Mr. Pct. 4 Commissioner-Elect David Beebe: we’re excited for your leadership, unity and vision. Now, the work continues to improve our economy, healthcare, housing, infrastructure, ports, water sources and so much more!

We broke an early voting record this year: 1,358 people turned out to early vote, which is the highest early vote in Presidio County history! This is remarkable, and we surprised many people around Texas with our enthusiasm. One highlight of early voting was our petition to allow voting on Saturday. We’ve heard great feedback that this made early voting more accessible to teachers, Border Patrol agents and workers throughout the county.

Going forward, we invite you to reach out to us with your ideas and your needs. We have a lot of exciting ideas on how we can improve Presidio County beyond elections and we want to hear what matters to you. Please send us an email at [email protected] and let us know how we can support you, your family and friends, or your business. We’ll do our best to help.

Elections are vital to the success of our county and country. Presidio County, you demonstrated that through your vote and record-breaking enthusiasm.

Now let’s get to work!

Nicole Swartz

Chairperson, Presidio Democrats

Thank You Note

The family of Juanita Morales Acosta would like to express our heartfelt thank you to Kirk, Leah, Delma and the staff at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home; to Father Victorino Laresca and the congregation at St. Mary’s Catholic Church; to family and friends who traveled and accompanied us in Marfa and to all who sent kind words and flowers. We are forever indebted for the love shared during this time. May God Bless You and Keep you all.