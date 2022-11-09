Sports updates from Marfa ISD athletic director 

By Linda Ojeda

MARFA — Marfa’s volleyball season came to an end last Thursday, with a three-set loss to Klondike, knocking them out of the UIL state playoffs. The Lady Horns came out roaring in set one, but were unable to sustain Klondike’s surge. The end of the season for Marfa and fellow district teams allows for the release of this year’s All-District Honors.

Offensive Player of the Year: Lesly Torres (senior)

Newcomer of the Year: Ava Flores (freshman)

Outstanding Blocker: Ummi Chanez (senior)

First Team Libero: Aundrea Garcia

First Team: Alexis Gonzales

Second Team: Emily Hernandez

Second Team: Raven Martinez

Honorable Mention: Maryfer Martinez

Marfa’s football season comes to an end with the team’s loss to Buena Vista on the road last week with a mercy rule loss to the Longhorns. The team will graduate senior captain, Nathan Pena, and looks to rebuild with a mixture of youth and veterans for next year’s squad.

The Shorthorns cross-country team finished with a seventh-place state performance in a field of 16 teams and 150 runners, and snagged two top-10 medals to land Aundrea Garcia (7th) and Ummi Chanez (8th) on the UIL state podium.

Marfa’s top finisher, Garcia, a senior and first time state medalist, stated she felt a sense of urgency in the final 400 meters of the race. “I remember hearing this spectator yelling at someone behind me that she was in 22nd place, and I knew I was running out of time to move up in the pack. I decided to just start making my way up the course, passing each girl, counting each one, until I figured I had passed enough runners to hopefully make the top 10 and help our team’s score,” said Garcia. “In the end, I decided to give it all I had to reach my goal of at least getting a personal best time — and I did it!”

Ummi Chanez finished eighth for Marfa with a 12:54.3 time, followed by Ava Flores. Junior Liani Salcido stated her goal for the upcoming year is to help prepare upcoming teammates and keep Marfa’s streak as a state qualifier alive. Emily Hernandez states that competing at the state cross-country meet as a senior felt unbelievable.

“To be surrounded by 150 of the best girls in the state including me and my team — it felt surreal and it was such a blessing to be able to achieve a goal that we had set for ourselves for the past three years,” said Hernandez. “Being the first cross-country team in Marfa to ever make it to state overwhelmed me with joy and excitement. This opportunity and process has taught me that dedication and hard work does pay off. Coach Ramirez always said, ‘State is not going to be handed to you so you have to go out and fight to take it.’”