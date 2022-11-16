OBITUARY: Herminia “Minnie” Salcido

By Big Bend Sentinel

On November 4, 2022, Herminia “Minnie” Salcido was called to The Kingdom of God to join the love of her life for eternal rest.

Viewing will be on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4 p.m. Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 6 p.m. by Rosella Salmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. by Father Alfonso Coronado Sanchez. She was born on August 12, 1939, to Antonio Nunez Sr. and Carmen Mediano Nunez in Ruidosa, Texas. She went to Saint Mary’s Catholic School from kindergarten to the eighth grade. She then went to Marfa High School.

She married the love of her life, Gabriel “Sonny” Salcido Jr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on July 11, 1956. They both raised five children – Juan, Sally, Helen, Gabriel III, and Lorenzo. She was a devoted housewife, loving mother, and a blessing to those who met her. She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Carmen Nunez, Gabriel Salcido III, Trinity Rayne Hernandez, Jonathan Chance Salcido, and the love of her life, Gabriel Salcido Jr.

Survivors are brother Antonio Nunez Jr. of Alpine, Texas; Estella Quintella of Fort Stockton, Texas; sons and daughters –– Juan Salcido of Alpine, Texas; Sally and Jose Dominguez of Roswell, New Mexico; Helen and Armando Garcia of Del Rio, Texas; and Lorenzo Salcido of Roswell, New Mexico; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and close family members.

“Well done my good and faithful servant,” come and share your Heavenly Father’s happiness. Honorary Pallbearers: Denica Hernandez, Amy Garza, Abel Garcia, Anthony Salcido, Naathan Salcido, Monique Guerrero, Santiago “Jimmy” Salcido, and Ismael “Ismo” Salcido. Pallbearers: Isaiah Salcido, Elias Salcido, Jeremiah Salcido, Matthew Salcido, Albert Garcia, Armando Garcia Jr., and Jose Dominguez Jr.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.