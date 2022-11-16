OBITUARY: Mary Olympia Chaisson Henderson

By Big Bend Sentinel

Mary Olympia Chaisson Henderson, 89, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Georgetown, Texas. She was born October 4, 1933, to Maurice Anthony Chaisson and Blanche Tomplait Chaisson in Port Arthur, Texas.

In her late teens and early 20s, Mary worked at a local drug store, Den Russ Pharmacy. She worked as a cashier at the soda fountain. This is where she met the love of her life, Jeff Henderson. They were married October 6, 1955.

Mary was devoted to her family. She volunteered at activities for all of her children, be it band, tennis, football, baseball or Cub Scouts. She was very involved with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, providing food for potluck dinners, decorating for holidays, caring for the altar, or doing whatever was needed. Mary was an avid golfer. She enjoyed Jeff’s gardening and canned many jars of home-grown vegetables. After her children were grown and away from home, she took on a couple of part-time jobs for enjoyment.

Survivors include: children Debra Jean Baum of Norman, Oklahoma; Matt Alan Henderson (Susan) of Georgetown; Mark Robert Henderson of Bay City, Texas; and brother Roland Joseph Chaisson of Corpus Christi, Texas. Surviving grandchildren include Chad Alan Henderson (Lindsey) of Lexington Park, Maryland; Jefferson Charles Baum-Sehon (Kelly) of The Village, Oklahoma; Mark Ryan Henderson (Carli) of New Braunfels, Texas; Kenneth Henderson of Bay City, Texas; Clay Henderson (Lexi) of Houston; Stefan Booker of Georgetown; Ella Booker of Pearland, Texas; Anton Booker of Conroe, Texas; Gilten Booker of Richmond, Texas; and Adrianne Lee Miller of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mary is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Michael Ray Henderson, and sisters Gloria Mae Cain (Len) and Shirley Ann Moats (Fred).

A service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marfa. Burial will follow at the Marfa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church or a charity of donor’s choice.

