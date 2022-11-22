Presidio County receives $12.6 million in funding for water and wastewater infrastructure

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO COUNTY — Presidio County has been selected by the Economically Distressed Areas Program (EDAP) of the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to receive $12.6 million in funding for water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the county.

The EDAP program provides financial assistance for projects serving economically distressed residential areas where water or sewer services do not exist or existing systems do not meet minimum state standards. Approximately $9 million will be allocated as a grant and the remaining funds will be in the form of a loan.

The projects to be constructed with the EDAP funding include first-time water service to Colonia Las Pampas in southern Presidio County, a new wastewater line for the Fort D.A. Russell section of Marfa, first-time water and wastewater service to the East Heights section of Marfa, first-time water and wastewater service to various areas inside Marfa city limits, and a long-term solution to Shafter’s water supply needs.

Under the leadership of County Judge Cinderela Guevara and General Manager Trey Gerfers of the Presidio County Underground Water Conservation District, the Presidio County Water Infrastructure Steering Committee has been working to create a regional approach to the county’s water and wastewater needs. In collaboration with the Environmental Defense Fund, Water Finance Exchange, Sen. Cesar Blanco and Rep. Eddie Morales, the steering committee has been in intensive talks with various arms of the Texas Water Development Board to secure this funding for the underserved, rural communities of Presidio County.

“This has been a massive group effort and there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Steering Committee Chairman Gerfers. “But this is a giant first step in the right direction and we truly have much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.”