Sign-ups for Presidio Library Giving Tree start Monday

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — This Monday, November 28, the Presidio Public Library will kick off its annual Giving Tree program serving underprivileged Presidio kids. The program is co-sponsored by Guadalupe Carrera of the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Big Bend.

Community members who want to contribute can come by the library from November 28 to December 14 to choose an ornament representing a different child — the only information given is the child’s gender and age. Participants then go holiday shopping for the child on their ornament and return the gifts to the library.

The program has been a big hit — last year, the library ran out of ornaments on the giving tree almost immediately. Participants have a few weeks to purchase the gifts, which don’t need to be wrapped before they are returned to the library. There’s no dollar-amount cap or minimum for the gifts — it’s up to the individual to decide.

Last year, there were 40 children served by the program — more are expected to participate this year. Carmen Elguezabal of the Presidio Public Library is currently hard at work trimming the tree for the event, with ornaments handmade by Bertha Zubiate. “This will help others experience and celebrate the love of the season,” Elguezabal said.