Sports Updates from Marfa ISD athletic director

By Linda Ojeda

MARFA — Basketball season is in full swing for the Marfa Shorthorns with the varsity girls and the junior high squads hosting their home opener against Terlingua last week. The teams picked up two victories with the varsity squad defeating their opponent 42-30, JH boys winning 50-25, and the JH Lady Shorthorns dropping a close game, 10-14, to the Paisanos.

Offensive standouts for Marfa were Charlize Martinez who led all scores for Marfa’s varsity squad with 14 points and five steals, followed by fellow senior, Alexis Gonzales, with 12 points. For the JH Horns, Madison Cash was the team leader in points, steals and rebounds for Marfa, while CJ Garcia and Asael Zubia were top scorers for Marfa, and Ayden Alvarez controlled the boards for the team.

The varsity Horns hosted Grandfalls in week one, and although the Lady Horns were unable to overcome a fourth quarter surge by the Cowgirls and fell 30-38, the Shorthorns’ boys team was able to put away the Cowboys easily with the double digit 30-48 win. Leading the team’s offensive were junior guards and forwards, Marco Ruiz, Zachary Wilson and Dustin Martinez. The trio made up for the majority of Marfa’s offense and rebounding efforts, with sophomore Derick Campos putting together a string of scoring runs to put away the Cowboys late in the third quarter.

Friday evening, the Horns hosted Ojinaga and Fort Hancock at MSG with the JV girls dropping the game to OJ 20-30, varsity girls fell to Fort Hancock 20-60, and the varsity boys defeated OJ 42-38. Marfa’s boys team is now 3-0 with Monday’s win over Alpine JV and Tuesday’s win over Grandfalls.

After the Thanksgiving break, the high school Horns return to the court hosting Comstock Tuesday and then hitting the road on tournament play in Denver City Boys Tournament (December 1-3) and the girls head to Comstock’s tournament (December 1-3). The JH team will host Fort Davis Thursday, December 1 (girls 5 p.m., boys 6 p.m.).