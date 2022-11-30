Christmas parade and tree-lighting to be held Friday night 

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — This Friday, the City of Presidio will be hosting the annual Christmas Posada with a parade and tree-lighting ceremony. Last year’s festivities were a return to form after a year of pandemic-related delays and cancellations, and the city is hoping for another successful night of holiday fun and community spirit.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m., when a line will start to form for a parade next to the elementary school. The parade will proceed down O’Reilly Street and end at St. Francis Plaza, where the city’s official Christmas tree will be lit for the first time this year. Community members are welcome to stick around and sample from vendors selling tamales, churros and other festive treats.

Last year, parade highlights included the Classic Car Club and a performance by the C.O.O.L. Kids Choir of Santa Teresa Church. Anyone with a creative idea for a float is welcome to join — the only stipulation is that candy can’t be thrown because it’s a safety hazard in the dark.

The parade is expected to kick off around 6 p.m., but friends and neighbors are welcome to come directly to St. Francis Plaza for the tree-lighting ceremony. Santa will be returning to Presidio this year to join in on the fun — local kids can visit him for photos and treats.