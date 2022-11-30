Lady Devils volleyball wraps up successful season

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — Presidio High School’s volleyball team wrapped up another successful season earlier this month, placing third in the district competition and advancing to the playoffs. “We advanced to the playoffs against Denver City — unfortunately our season came to an end but the girls had a very good match,” said Coach Eduardo Proano.

On the district level, Lady Devils volleyball dominated: senior Ilianna Morales won the title of Defensive MVP, and freshman Natalie Molinar was tapped as a Newcomer of the Year. The first All-District team was made up of junior Valerie Armendariz and senior Dafny Moreno, and the second team was composed of senior Ayana Anaya, junior Natalia Sanchez and freshman Marily Armendariz.

The girls were honored on Wednesday night in a special ceremony alongside the boys cross-country team. The Lady Devils are academically talented across the board: Natalie Molinar, Marily Armendariz, Anna Carrasco, Ailany Galindo, Natalia Sanchez, Valerie Armendariz, Sharlyn Hermman, Ilianna Morales, Ayana Anaya and Dafny Moreno earned the Academic All-District title.

Proano also honored the girls with additional intra-team honors to highlight their hard work. “Most Improved” went to Ximena Montemayor, and the “Heart Award” was given to Natalia Sanchez. The “Spirit Award” was shared by Natalie Molinar and Marily Armendariz. The team’s Outstanding Offensive Player was Dafny Moreno, and Ilianna Morales took home the Defensive Player title. The coveted Sherlyn Herman Player of the Year award was given to Valerie Armendariz.