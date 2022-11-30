OBITUARY: Dorothy Mai Leavitt

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dorothy Mai Leavitt, 92, of Pilot Point, Texas, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. Dorothy was born September 30, 1930, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Elmer P. and Mamie (Adams) Marlin.

She lived on a farm outside of Murfreesboro with her parents and six siblings. Dorothy graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, where she met William “Bill” Carr Leavitt. They married on June 2, 1951, and in 1955 moved to Alpine, Texas. Dorothy was a public school teacher before starting with Sul Ross University. She started as a business teacher, advanced to registrar and then dean of admissions. During her tenure at Sul Ross, she and Bill took in several college students, which are considered their “adopted” daughters. Dorothy was involved in the Pilot Club, Relay for Life and Sunshine House.

Dorothy is survived by her three sons, George Leavitt of Montrose, Colorado; Billy Leavitt and wife Debi of Pilot Point; and John Leavitt and wife Denise of Bergheim, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Mason, Jordan, Taylor, Marlin, Austin, Teshana, Tyrel, Teal, Lulu and Alex; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Puckett of Murfreesboro and Ronda Bratton of Nashville; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Marlin and Joan Leavitt.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Elmer and Mamie; three brothers, Jr., Sam and Clyde Marlin; and sister, Peggy Marlin.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church (203 N. 4th Street) in Alpine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Alpine Humane Society online at https://www.alpinehumanesociety.org/donate/ or by mail to P.O. Box 1464, Alpine, TX 79831

or

The Sunshine House, 402 N Holland Avenue, Alpine TX 79830

or

West of the Pecos Republican Women PO Box 714, Alpine TX 79831