OBITUARY: Manuela Leos Aguilar

By Big Bend Sentinel

Manuela Leos Aguilar, 95, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 12, 1927, to Juana Cervantez and Genaro Aguilar in Terlingua, Texas.

Manuela was a selfless woman and spent most of her time serving her community by working at the Nutrition Center in Marfa up until her retirement.

Manuela was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, four brothers, and her three sons, Manuel Jr., Ernesto, and Pedro “Pete” Leos.

She is survived by her sister, Celia Pavon Aguilar; her brother, Pedro Aguilar; her eldest daughter, Maria Anita Benavides; and her son, Eduardo “Lalo” Leos. Surviving grandchildren include Michael, Racheal, Theresa, and Jessica Benavides; and Beatrice “Betty,” Bobby Joe, Lesley, Wesley, Eduardo “Ryan” Jr., and Hannah Leos. Manuela had a big family and is also survived by many great-grandchildren.

Eight years before Manuela’s passing, she was in the care of her daughter, Maria Anita, and her loving great-granddaughter, Kiara Gonzales. It was with them that Manuela spent her last moments.

Manuela will be remembered by her family as a gracious and fierce woman.

A viewing and rosary were held on Wednesday, November 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A service will be held on Thursday, December 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral services are being entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.