Big Bend Ranch State Park to host Christmas Posada at Fort Leaton

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — This Saturday evening, tourists and locals alike will have the opportunity to see the Fort Leaton State Historic Site by candlelight. The staff is planning to light 1,000 luminaria outside the fort for festive ambiance, followed by music, holiday treats and guided tours of the facility.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a traditional posada procession — a centuries-old borderlands tradition that commemorates the Biblical story of Mary and Joseph looking for lodging. The procession will sing carols and traditional songs and end in a celebration at the fort with mariachi, warm beverages and snacks.

Regina Lillibridge, who is ringing in her first holiday season as the park’s interpreter, said that the Fort Leaton team was hoping to breathe new life into the event this year. “What we’re really hoping to do is to introduce the community to our site,” she said. “It’s going to be a sort of reimagining of the Posada.”

The forecast on Saturday night calls for warm weather, but event attendees should be prepared to spend time outdoors and for some time walking and standing. The event officially kicks off at 6 p.m., and starting at 6:30 p.m. guided tours of the fort will be held every half hour. This year’s Posada is free of charge and everyone is welcome to attend.