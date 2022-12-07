December 8 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Letter to the Editor:



Talk of the proposed Chisos Brewery is: “What will it do for the City of Alpine?” The economic growth to the town will bring in tourism, etc. This is not the talk in the neighborhood! The talk is how this will change our neighborhood. The real question is: “What will this brewery do to the families that live in the Southside neighborhood?” If the brewery is successful it will bring traffic, more noise, more lights, smells, lower the water pressure, storage of wastewater and consumption of more water. If it is not successful, it will bring another empty metal building to Alpine. The 8-foot metal fence will not soften the sound, but will vibrate the sound into our homes. The tower for tourists to view the stars will also give them the opportunity to view into our homes and yards. This brewery will change the dynamics of this quiet neighborhood. I believe that the question that people need to ask is: “Do I want this in my neighborhood?” I bet all would agree that they would not want this brewery next door to their home and children.



Paula Wilson

Alpine

Editor:

On a 5,000-mile road trip across the country in my van this November, I spent two days in Marfa. It was my first time here, but it felt like a return to a community that was keeping my seat warm. What struck me about this town besides its people — kind souls more afraid of the confines and consequences of society than the hardships that come with living in the high desert — were the blooming, and therefore dying, agaves. Many of these stunning century plants were taller and older than the buildings their giant blooming scapes were leaning against. Where I come from, these agaves are considered eyesores once they bloom and start to die, and are immediately removed. But not here in Marfa, where they are shown tenderness and care in their final reproductive repose. This poem is my ode to Marfa and its people and their love of the almighty agave.

“Death Worshippers”

most places in this country

cut her down

at the first sign of her end

upon conclusion of her reproduction

carve out her womb

or uproot her

entirely

but not here

in Marfa

where people uproot themselves

and their things

and their homes

to worship her

even in death

most places in this country

replace her

paved parking lots

precious little playgrounds

plastic perennials

permanent

art

but not here

in Marfa

where agave mothers are propped up

long after their pups have landed

and there are little shrines everywhere

rock rings around their sacred hearts

handmade supports for blooming scapes

until she returns to

Texan dust

Lauren Udwari

Sarasota, FL