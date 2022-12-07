Marfa and Presidio County Museum to host Christmas Open House Friday 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa and Presidio County Museum, located in central Marfa on San Antonio Street, will host a Christmas Open House this Friday, December 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

All ages are welcome and the open house will be free to attend. The 1880s adobe home turned museum houses historic collections of objects and artifacts from the region as well as photographic collections of Nancy and Jimmy Keith as well as Frank Duncan.

Museum Board Member Terry Norman said the open house has been on hiatus for the past couple of years due to COVID, but is back this year in order to welcome the local community.

“It is mainly to allow the public to come out and see the museum, ask questions they may have and get involved with the museum if they desire,” he said.

Refreshments will be available. A raffle featuring a homemade quilt and a Duncan panoramic print of a Marfa city street from 1921 (frame not included) will also take place. Raffle tickets will be $5. 4×6 prints of Duncan images will also be available for purchase.

The Marfa and Presidio County Museum has had to block off a couple of display rooms due to structural issues to the rear east adobe wall, and the city is currently in the process of further assessing the damage for future repairs.

For more information, call 432-729-7000.