Marfa Holiday Bazaar brings Christmas cheer to county courthouse this weekend 

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — The Marfa Holiday Bazaar will take place from Friday to Sunday this weekend at the Presidio County Courthouse and feature performances, vendors, a pet parade and more.

The three-day Christmas extravaganza will kick off on Friday night with a holiday parade at 6 p.m. — a new feature of the revived annual event — and a tree lighting at the courthouse. Abby Boyd, president of the Marfa Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event, said the parade is open to anyone who wants to participate and is meant to get the local community in the holiday spirit. Whether walking, driving or biking in the yuletide procession, Boyd encouraged people to have fun with the event and incorporate decor and lights.

“The sun will be setting, so we’re really looking for the holiday decorations to stand out. It’s just about getting in the spirit,” said Boyd. “I want to see that look in kids’ eyes – you know that look. That’s what we’re looking for here, is [them] seeing magic happen around them.”

A sign-up sheet for the parade, which is not required but is recommended in order to receive updates about the meet up location and more, can be found on the chamber’s website. The tree lighting and a performance of Christmas songs by the “Marfa Children’s Choir,” organized by Beth Kerzee, will take place following the parade.

County staff, including Brenda Bentley, partnered with the chamber to decorate the tree. The county will provide hot chocolate and snacks for the tree lighting, which will take place at 7 p.m. on the first floor of the courthouse. The chamber will be selling beer and wine, with all proceeds going back toward putting on their events.

On Saturday, vendors will be open for business at the courthouse starting at 10 a.m. Boyd recommended shoppers bring cash for their purchases. This year, Boyd said a lengthy roster of nearly 40 local vendors will be set up at the bazaar.

“The vision for this, and now we’re seeing it finally come to life, which is so exciting, was always that it features local, Marfa makers, businesses, nonprofits. This is an opportunity for them to fundraise and it’s really exciting to see people start to show up,” said Boyd.

Boyd said because renting retail space can be cost prohibitive for smaller businesses and creators, the Marfa Holiday Bazaar acts as a place for local makers to sell their wares directly to the local community without the overhead cost of a brick and mortar shop.

“Here’s a way for those smaller makers to come out and earn some money before the holidays and for shoppers to get that really special gift that doesn’t even make it to stores,” said Boyd. “There’s a lot of talent in the community that we just want to make sure has an opportunity to shine.”

Vendors include Carolina Cataño of Marfa, who will be selling homemade jams, Jo Anne Williams of Marfa, who will be selling clay ornaments with her business “Far West Clay,” Kitmar Vintage of Alpine, and Valerie Valerio of Marfa, who will be selling earrings. Julie Bernal of B Side will also be set up with her trailer-turned-record shop at the courthouse. The Chinati Foundation’s education department will be hosting crafts for kids.

Saturday’s food offerings include a menudo fundraiser hosted by Marfa ISD’s junior class, as well as a bake sale run by the National Honor Society. The Mrs. Taco food truck, which travels from El Paso and can typically be found at the annual Marfa Lights Festival, will be open on Saturday and Sunday. Small local vendors will offer a variety of baked goods on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Saturday’s performances begin with live music at 12:30 p.m. by the Big Bend Community Band, a rotating group of musicians from the region, who will be showcasing about 25 individuals.

Santa will make his grand entrance at 1 p.m. and, similar to last year, will be set up in the fire station bay across the street for photographs by Wind River Photography. Boyd recommended coming early for photos with Santa, which are free and include a printed copy.

MISD’s Ballet Folklorico will perform at 2 p.m., followed by a two-hour set from Primo y Beebe from 3 to 5 p.m. Vendors will shut down between 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

On Sunday, vendors will also open at 10 a.m. and remain set up throughout the day until around 5 p.m. Programming includes a noon storytime with the Marfa Public Library, who will read books in English and Spanish about the holidays and provide a craft. Mariachi Santa Cruz from Presidio will play at 1 p.m.

For the first time this year the Marfa Holiday Bazaar will include a holiday pet parade, taking place at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Boyd said all pets and owners are invited to participate, and costumes are welcome but not required. A raffle to raise money for Big Bend Pets will be held concurrently. The raffle prize is a pet portrait by photographer Lesley Villarreal, who runs local pet portrait business “Bite Marfa.” The parade will be judged by Villarreal, Joni Marginot and Arlene Acosta.

“This parade, in addition to being fun, is going to hopefully bring some attention to the work that Big Bend Pets has been doing here in Marfa,” said Boyd.

The judges’ favorite pet to strut in the parade will receive a $50 Chewy gift card. Tickets for the pet portrait raffle are already for sale on the chamber’s website, marfachamberofcommerce.org, and will be available for purchase over the weekend at the bazaar.

In addition to the holiday bazaar, the chamber is also hosting a Marfa Holiday Lights Decorating competition. Maps of this year’s entries will be available on the chamber’s website during the bazaar and physical copies will be available in person at the event. A panel of judges will award gift cards to local businesses of their choice in the amounts of $300 for first place, $200 for second place, $100 for third place.

For more information, visit http://marfachamberofcommerce.org/marfa-holiday-bazaar-1 or follow @marfatxchamber on Instagram and Facebook.