Marfa Police Department accepting toy donations for Operation Blue Santa

By Allegra Hobbs

MARFA — The Marfa Police Department’s 5th Annual Operation Blue Santa gift drive is underway, and locals are encouraged to donate toys to the cause by dropping them off, wrapped or unwrapped, at the police station now through December 15.

Families who would like to be on the receiving end of the donations, meanwhile, are encouraged to reach out to the department in order to put their children on the list of recipients. The department can be reached at 432-729-1841, or through Facebook messenger.

The annual operation collects toys donated by community members, then distributes them to children in the community. Kids of all different ages are participating, so donors can contribute toys suitable for all any age group, said Marfa Police Chief Steve Marquez. Gifts should be dropped off at the police department, located at 113 South Highland Street.