OBITUARY: James G. Craig III

By Big Bend Sentinel

On October 31, 2022, James G. Craig III passed, after 69 years of vibrant life, in his Terlingua, Texas, home. Beloved son, brother and uncle, Jim was a friend to all in need. A seeker who never forgot his roots, Jim brought a certain flair to tradition and was the favorite “big kid” to all the children in his life. Friends and family from Pittsburgh to Terlingua, and many nooks and crannies in between, give thanks for our memories of Jim: lifelong Pittsburgh sports fan, avid road-tripper, groove-enthusiast, yard-artist and lover of life. In his memory, may we all find beauty in the odd, art in the everyday, and love in each other.