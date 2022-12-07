OBITUARY: Randolph Roy “Randy” Farmer

By Big Bend Sentinel

Randolph Roy “Randy” Farmer left this world on December 1, 2022, after a brief illness.

Randy was born in 1945 in Seymour, Baylor County, Texas, and was adopted by his stepfather C. E. Farmer in 1950. Randy graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas in 1963. He received a music scholarship to Lamar Tech in Beaumont. After two years of college, Randy joined the U. S. Army. He was severely wounded in the Vietnam War.

While deciding what to do with his life after he got out of the hospital, Randy pursued several careers. He worked as a load planning specialist for Continental Airlines until technology caught up with the airline industry, and he and his co-workers were replaced by computers.

Randy had many stories to tell about the time he spent with Continental.

During this time he married and had two sons. He decided his life’s work should be service to others, so he became a teacher and taught in Presidio, Texas. He continued his service to the children of Presidio by refereeing several different sports, but his love was Little League baseball. He was a registered referee and could quote the LLB rulebook, and he did so many times to the chagrin of several out-of-town coaches. He also had many stories about the years he refereed in Presidio and in other towns before he came to Presidio. In total, he refereed for 30 years before his knees finally gave out on him.

He served his church as an elder and lay minister. All in all, he served the Lord with gladness.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 29+ years Madelyn, sons Steven and Scott Farmer (wife Tracey), three grandchildren, and stepson John Wilson (wife Robin). He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

The Witness to the Resurrection service will be held Saturday, Dec.10, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Alpine, with interment in the Marfa Cemetery. Well done, thou good and faithful servant.