Retirement reception to honor Carol Fairlie

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE –– A reception honoring Carol Fairlie, who is retiring from the Sul Ross State University Department of Visual and Performing Arts after 26 years of service, will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building first floor art gallery.

Fairlie has been a professor of art at Sul Ross State University since 1996, teaching watercolor, oil painting, drawing, figure drawing, bookmaking and printmaking.

She has a four-year certification in painting and sculpture from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and ceramics/metals from Texas Woman’s University, and her Master of Fine Arts in painting/drawing and printmaking at the School of Visual Arts at the University of North Texas.

Nationally known, Fairlie has had numerous solo exhibitions, and her work has been featured in many national juried exhibitions. She also has extensive experience as a juror of exhibitions.

Fairlie served on the board of directors for the Texas Association of Schools of Art as secretary and as president, the National Watercolor Society Board of Directors as newsletter editor, and holds signature status in the Watercolor Honor Society and the Philadelphia Watercolor Society, and Elite Signature status in the Watercolor Art Society of Houston (WAS-H).

She has received Outstanding Faculty of the Year from Sul Ross State University and an Honored Alumni Award from the University of North Texas School of Visual Arts.

The public is welcome at the reception.