Sports updates from MISD athletic director 

By Linda Ojeda

Marfa Basketball defeats Dell City, Valentine and Grandfalls

The Shorthorns picked up victories at all levels this week with the JH girls team defeating Valentine, JH boys beat Dell City, and varsity girls and boys took down the Grandfalls Cowboys on the road Tuesday night.

Both varsity teams now head to the Van Horn Tournament and the girls play at 2 p.m. versus Iraan and boys play Iraan at 3:30 p.m. Tournament play continues through Saturday.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association has named Edgar Ramirez Cross-Country Coach of the Year for the 2022-2023 season. Ramirez was selected by TGCA committee members in the field of 1A through 4A candidates late last month with the announcement being made this week. Ramirez helped Marfa’s cross-country team qualify for the state championship meet this year for the first time in school history and has also produced three state medalists in a two-year span and a seventh place team finish at the 2022 UIL State Meet in a field of 16 teams.